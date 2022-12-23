Heather Rae El Moussa Placed on 'Bed Rest' Due to Pain Amid Pregnancy: 'Not Doing Very Good'

A very pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa has revealed that doctors have placed her on "bed rest" due to pain, amid her pregnancy. In a new Instagram Stories post, the Selling Sunset star explained, "I just left the doctor just for a little checkup... Everything's good with baby. I am not doing very good."

She added, "The sciatica pain is just unbearable, worse than before, so she wants me resting, laying down." El Moussa stated that she has been placed on "bed rest for now," which is a "hard" thing for her to accept, but she understands how important it is for the health of her baby. "Obviously, most important thing is feeling better, taking care of the baby," she said, then adding, "Getting close but there's still some time, so I have to do what's best."

El Moussa and her husband Tarek announced in July that they are expecting a baby together. "Dream man, miracle baby," El Moussa wrote in an Instagram post alongside photos of her and her husband celebrating their bif news. "If you know us, you know our journey has been far from 'normal' so of course our pregnancy story is the same. I've been really open about my pregnancy journey-we've been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to... having an all natural pregnancy."

She continued, "You just never know what life has in store for you. You can plan and try to make things happen all you want but what's meant to be will be so to me, our baby is a miracle baby – the odds were definitely against us but all that matters is that it happened... I just can't wait to hold her/him in my arms." This is the first baby for El Moussa, and the third for her husband, who shares two children with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

In a more recent Instagram post, El Moussa shared a photo of herself with her parents, and gushed over how special it's been to have them close these last few months. "Having my parents by side throughout my pregnancy has been the most special experience and something I will never forget," she wrote in the post. "It's easy to take these things for granted but to me, perspective is everything."

She went on to say, "I feel so lucky to have these two and to those who have been following me for a while, you know that I grew up in a small town in the mountains (in a house that my parents still live in til this day). I didn't come from much but there was a lot of love, support, care and work ethic in my upbringing- you don't realize it in the moment but those are the most important things. They have helped shaped me into the woman I am today"