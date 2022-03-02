Sophie Turner Bikini Photos Fuel Further Pregnancy Speculation

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas may be getting ready to be parents of two, at least according to fan speculation. After pregnancy rumors were sparked in late February, they gained traction on Monday after the Daily Mail published photos of the Game of Thrones alum showing off her belly as she enjoyed a beach holiday with her husband.

In images published by the outlet, Turner could be seen donning a checkered two-piece Frankies Bikinis swimsuit as she frolicked in the waves and soaked in the sun. Jonas joined her for the outing, donning dark swim trunks. The couple was also joined by a few friends for the sunny seaside escape. The images, the Daily Mail wrote, showed Turner showing “off what appeared to be a growing baby bump.” However, several fans online have noted amid the ongoing pregnancy speculation that Turner could just be experiencing natural body changes women experience after giving birth, as she and Jonas welcomed daughter Willa in 2020.

EXCLUSIVE: Sophie Turner proudly shows off her tummy in a bikini amid pregnancy buzz while on holiday with husband in Miami https://t.co/x6iT4P6cnx — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 27, 2022

Speculation that the couple could be expecting another baby was first prompted in mid-February when Turner and Jonas were photographed out and about in Los Angeles. In the images, Turner wore a green minidress, which some believed seemed to hug the tiniest hint of a baby bump. Comments on the photo quickly began to come in, with one person writing, “Ohh she’s pregnant,” as another wrote, “Definitely pregnant.” At around the same time, Turner stepped out in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood, where she wore “a revealing white crop top that put the focus on her tummy, which she was seen placing her hand on delicately,” according to the Daily Mail.

Shortly after those photos surfaced, In Touch Weekly reported that “multiple sources” confirmed the actress is pregnant with her second child and “is proud of her bump.” One source said Turner “is almost halfway through” her pregnancy and she and Jonas “are absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait for Willa to have a sibling.”

At this time, neither Turner nor Jonas have commented on the pregnancy rumors, which isn’t exactly surprising. The couple notably didn’t announce Sophie’s pregnancy when they were expecting their first child, only confirming the news only after little Willa was born in July 2020. This means that fans will likely have to wait to see if the pregnancy rumors hold any truth or if they are anything more than just gossip.