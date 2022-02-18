Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Fans Think Baby No. 2 Is on Its Way After New Photos Surface

Could another Jonas baby be on the way? Photos of Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas out and about in Los Angeles this week began to circulate online, and many fans of the adorable couple began to speculate that Turner could be pregnant with their second child. The Game of Thrones star was rocking a green minidress and there looked to be the tiniest hint of a baby bump. Turner gave birth to their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020.

“She’s preggo again?!” commented one fan after ET shared the photos. “Did anyone look at him or just scroll through bump #2 pics. Congrats!” wrote another. “Ohh she’s pregnant,” guessed another. “Definitely pregnant,” wrote another. “This is awesome congratulations,” wrote another well-wisher.

Others pointed out that the still very slim Turner could just be experiencing the extremely natural reality that a mother’s body looks different after giving birth. “Y’all I don’t think she’s pregnant again I think she just hasn’t gotten her body back yet from having a first child sometimes it takes a while,” one fan wrote. “Guy this could just be how her body looks now after baby number one. Let’s not just assume she’s pregnant,” commented another. “You guys I don’t think she’s pregnant I think it’s probably residual little bit of chub and skin from her daughter (which is normal af) and it’s honestly rude to assume she’s pregnant because she looks normal,” another fan wrote.

If Truner is expecting baby #2, there is a good chance that the couple won’t announce it publicly after remaining mum during her first pregnancy. Eventually, their representative released a short statement to PEOPLE, confirming their baby had been born, and that the couple was “delighted.”

The couple, who had recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, welcomed their baby girl at a Los Angeles hospital, TMZ reported at the time. Later, the site added that the baby’s name is Willa. Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight the couple is “over the moon.”

“The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition,” the source described the happy couple. “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”