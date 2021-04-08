'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Padron Welcomes First Child With Husband

✖

Mykelti Brown Padron and Antonio "Tony" Padron just added a new member to their family. The Sister Wives couple welcomed their first child, daughter Avalon Asa Padron, on Monday, April 5, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday. Little Avalon came into the world at 9:57 p.m. weighing 9 pounds and measuring 20.5 inches, and both mom and baby are doing well following the home birth.

"We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery. We were excited Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor," Tony, 26, told the magazine. "My wife's the strongest person I know and it shows." Mykelti, 24, added, "Avalon is gorgeous, enjoyable and full of life."

Mykelti, who is the daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown, last shared an Instagram update with her followers at 38 weeks pregnant, revealing that her baby was feeling "huge." She continued alongside a sweet baby bump photo, "So excited to pop her out just waiting on when. And waiting and waiting and waiting but baby girl will be here soon."

The new parents announced their big baby news in September, revealing a month later that they would be welcoming a little girl to the family soon. "Tony & I are PREGNANT. We’ve been planning this since we were married almost four years ago," the TLC personality wrote on social media at the time. "So happy that it’s finally happened. We are expecting the baby in March 2021. Happy beyond belief and I can’t wait to share another amazing experience with my [Tony Padron] husband."

Avalon is Kody's third grandchild, having previously welcomed granddaughter Evangalynn Kodi, 8 months, and grandson Axel James, 3, both of whom Kody's daughter Maddie Brown Brush shares with husband Caleb Brush. Mykelti and Tony wed in December 2016 and celebrated their four-year anniversary while eagerly awaiting the birth of their firstborn. "From 2016 to 2020 these past 4 years have been exceptional and amazing," the pregnant reality star captioned a photo shared to Instagram featuring her husband cradling her growing baby bump. "I'm so excited to go through even more with you. And the next adventure and chapter of our baby will be much more fun spent with you. Happy anniversary husband [Tony Padron]." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.