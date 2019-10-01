‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Mykelti’s Candid Confession of Self-Love Has Fans Applauding

Sister Wives star Mykelti (Brown) Padron, the daughter of daughter of Kodi Brown and Christine Brown, is loving herself. On Thursday, Sept. 26, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share an inspiring message of self-love that had fans applauding. Sharing a smiling photo of herself posing for the camera, Paldron expressed her love for her body and her life.

“I LOVE MY BODY,” Brown began the post. “I LOVE WHAT MY BODY DOES FOR ME I LOVE THE STRENGTH MY BODY HAS I LOVE WHAT SHE GIVES ME EVERY DAY”

She added the hashtags “self love,” “love my life,” “this is me,” and “love myself.”

But the self-love didn’t stop there. Just two days later, the Sister Wives star again took to the social media platform to dote on herself and spread positivity.

“Darling, you’re a GODDESS, a BADASS, and you’ve totally GOT THIS,” she captioned another smiling photo of herself, this time adding the hashtags “work hard play harder” and “ready to play.”

The inspiring messages drew plenty of praise from Paldron’s 140,000 Instagram followers, including big sister Aspyn (Brown) Thompson, another of Kody and Christine’s six children.

“And you are so beautiful and lovely and amazing and I love you,” she praised, to which Paldron responded, “Thanks sis, love ya.”

Plenty of fans were eager to comment, too, with many applauding her the 23-year-old’s words.

“One of these days I’ll have that kind of confidence! Get it girl!” one wrote.

Responding to that user, Paldron advised them to “realize you’re gorgeous even if someone doesn’t tell you.”

“I struggle with self esteem and confidence, I admire you for that,” a second person admitted. “Your a strong confident woman who knows what she wants and goes for it.”

“Thank you so much,” Paldron wrote in response. “I struggle too though, it’s more the reminder to myself every day.”

“Feeling this love,” added a third.

As for fans wondering when and if there will be a Season 14 of Sister Wives, Paldron offered a brief spark of hope, responding to a fan that “hopefully” a new season would be on its way.

Although TLC hasn’t announced an official renewal for the series, it was reported in June that the Brown family had been spotted filming in their new town of Flagstaff, Arizona, just months after the most recent season came to an end.