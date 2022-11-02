Singer Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies in Swimming Pool Drowning at Home

Nigerian singer Davido is mourning the death of his son. Police confirmed Tuesday that the pop star's 3-year-old son David has died after an apparent drowning at the family's home in Lagos, Niegeria, according to the Associated Press. Davido, real name real name is David Adeleke, shares David with fiancée Chioma Rowland, a prominent chef.

At this time, neither Davido nor Rowland have publicly commented on their son's tragic passing, and details remain scarce at this time. Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told the BBC that a member of the couple's domestic staff called police at 10 p.m. local time on Monday. The incident reportedly occurred at the couples' home, with the AP reporting that Davido was not home at the time of the incident. It is unclear if Rowland was home. According to Hundeyin, the incident is currently under investigation, and eight members of the singer's staff spoke with investigators. Hundeyin added, "we are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death. His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact they were with us last night."

The toddler's passing comes just three weeks after Davido and Rowland celebrated their son's birthday. On Oct. 20, the singer took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, writing, "I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than Me , Happy birthday, son."

Amid news of David's tragic death, there have been an outpouring of tributes and condolences shared. Nigerian politician Peter Obi, one of the leading candidates in the nation's presidential election in 2023, sent his "sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi," adding that he cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family." MeekMill wrote, "Prayers to davido and his family also. praying for y'all!"

Davido is a global award-winning musician considered to be one of Africa's biggest music stars. He has won MTV and BET music awards and has collaborated with international artists including Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj. The singer is also father to Aurora Imade, 7, and Hailey Veronica, 5, from previous relationships.