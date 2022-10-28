Boxer Cam Shaw Drowns in Snorkeling Mishap

Cam Shaw, a professional boxer from the U.K., died away this week after drowning while snorkeling in Australia. He was 25 years old. As mentioned by TMZ Sports, Shaw and his girlfriend met up with two of his friends at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia on Monday. Shaw died during the expedition, and police said his death is under investigation.

"We don't know exactly what has happened, but we know that Cam has drowned and the investigation is still ongoing," Shaw's father Rod told the York Press. "He was a strong swimmer – I taught him to swim at Water World in York when he was aged two and a half and he reached up to nine out of a possible eleven levels."

25 year old professional British boxer (4-0) Cam Shaw has died from a snorkelling accident while on holidays in Australia. Rest In Peace champion! ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/LdJ1XcSDIu — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) October 28, 2022

Rod went on to say that Shaw was "fit" and has competed in four pro boxing matches. He won all his matches but had to take a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "He went on to become a fully qualified ski instructor in Switzerland and he had just spent a season in New Zealand and he wanted to see one of the seven wonders of the world – the Great Barrier Reef," Rod continued.

"Cam excelled at everything he did and we didn't realize just how popular he was until now. We have been blown away. We just knew he was a gregarious, helpful and convivial guy – he threw his all into everything he did." Shaw won the Amateur Boxing Elite 60kg title in 2018 and the gold medal at the Hivdovre Box Cup in Denmark in 2017.

Social media also paid tribute to Shaw. "Such a tragedy," one person wrote. "I know his dad Rod very well. Cam was a talented young man with a bright future. Thoughts and prayers with the Shaw family. Life can be very unfair as many on here will testify. Don't waste a second of it."

"Heard today that York boxer Cam Shaw (4-0) has sadly died over in Cairns, Australia," another person wrote. "His boxing career had stalled since 2019, with Cam becoming a ski instructor. He was a lovely lad, very talented with a superb amateur career, but even more so a great attitude to life. RIP.