Six Indicted After Actress Nida 'Tangmo' Patcharaveerapong's Drowning Death

Prosecutors in Thailand indicted six people in the drowning death of actress Nida Patcharaveerapong, who was best known by her nickname Tangmo. Patcharaveerapong fell from a speedboat into the Chao Phraya River near Bangkok on Feb. 24 and her body was found two days later. She was 37.

Nonthaburi provincial prosecutors announced five people who were on the speedboat were indicted on Aug. 3, reports the Bangkok Post. Phaiboon "Robert" Trikanjananun, Wisapat "Sand'' Manomairat, Nitas "Job'' Kiratisoonthisathorn, Idsarin "Gatick'' Juthasuksawat, Peam "Em'' Thamtheerasri, and Tanupat "Por'' Lerttaweewit are facing charges in Patcharaveerapong's death.

Lerttaweewit owned the boat, and Juthasuksawat was Tangmo's manager. Peam was not on the speedboat but allegedly told the other five people not to speak with the police immediately. Tangmo's mother, Panida Siriyuthayothin, filed the case against the six people.

The five people on the boat were all charged with recklessness causing death. Tanupat also faces charges of giving a false statement, driving a boat without a license, dropping objects into the river, and illegally using the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam. Phaiboon's additional charges are driving a boat with an expired registration, driving a boat without a license, and dropping objects into the river.

Nitas was also charged with assisting others to avoid punishment or receive less punishment, concealing evidence, and dropping objects into the river. Isadrin's two additional charges are giving a false statement and assisting others to avoid punishment or to receive less punishment, and concealing evidence. Pheam faces two charges: directing others to make false statements and assisting others to avoid punishment or receive less punishment, and concealing evidence. All six suspects were granted bail.

Tangmo fell into the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi on the night of Feb. 24 and her body was found two days later. Although it was initially thought to be a boating accident, police sent prosecutors an investigation report that found Tangmo's death was caused by the recklessness of the people on the boat. They asked prosecutors to charge the suspects with reckless endangerment causing death. The investigation found that Tanfmo's body was sucked into the boat's propeller, which caused 26 gashes in her body. Prosecutors ultimately decided against charging the suspects with murder, since they believe the evidence could not support the charge.

Tangmo was born in Bangkok and began her career in 2003. She appeared in music videos, movies, and shows. Her movies include the 2003 horror thriller Ghost of Mae Nak and the 2018 action movie The Last Heroes. Her final movie was released last year.