Sia Reveals She's a Grandmother After Her Son 'Had 2 Babies'

✖

It has been quite a year for singer Sia. After revealing in May that she was officially a mom after adopting two sons, the "Together" singer announced on Tuesday that she is now a happy grandmother of two! Sia shared the exciting news during her appearance on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show, revealing that her youngest son welcomed children of his own.

Announcing that she's a "f–ing grandma," Sia, who is 44, joked that she was "immediately horrified," according to PEOPLE. She went on to say that she’s “cool” with her new title and that "they call me Nana." She even quipped that she’s attempting to "get them to call me Lovey, like Kris [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.'"

The news came just a month after Sia had revealed during an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up that she had adopted two teenage sons who were aging out of the foster care system last year. She opened up about the adoption and her decision to become a mother on Tuesday. Although her two boys could have remained in foster care until they were 21, she said that she became "a little bit jaded" after learning more about the foster care system, which she called "completely corrupt." The singer said that her sons had "been in 18 different locations in their 18 years" and said that as a result of their time in the foster care system, her sons both experienced "conditioning and complex trauma."

"The youngest right now is in trauma processing," she said. "And I really pray that he can manage because it took me until I was 41, I think, to deal with my early developmental trauma. And I don't want that for them, but you can't force anyone. Trauma has to come out when you're in a safe environment, when you're ready, psychologically ready. So, I'm just trying to do my best for them."

Opening up about becoming a mother, the "Chandelier" singer likened it to "a pretty massive roller-coaster” as she unearthed her sons' history in the system. She said that she "just stayed really like a kind of Al-Anon Ninja. I just kept really strong boundaries" and would "say, 'You could do this, or you could go back to where you came from,' which is not a nice life.'" She also said that she is "grateful" to have a successful career that allows her to properly provide and care for her sons.