Sia is opening up about her life at home and revealing that she is a mom of two after quietly adopting two teenage sons last year. The "Together" singer confirmed that her family grew during a Tuesday interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, revealing that she adopted her two sons just as they were "aging out of the foster care system."

The boys, who were 18 at the time of their adoption but are now both 19, have become a central part of Sia's world, the singer going on to express her love for them, PEOPLE reporters; Sia also opened up about how her sons are handling life amid the coronavirus pandemic and the strict lockdowns that have taken place across the globe, admitting that "they're both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other." Despite the difficult times, Sia said that her boys are "both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful" and "they're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."

At this time, the boys' identities remain unknown, though Sia's Tuesday announcement came a year after the pop star offered to open her home up to Dasani, the 16-year-old boy at the center of the emotional HBO documentary Foster, which explored the "often-misunderstood world of foster care through compelling stories" from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. After hearing of Dasani's story – he had been placed in a group home and had been "bouncing from place to place to place to place" after witnessing the man he considered his father shoot and kill his mother – Sia expressed her despite to adopt the teen.

In a May 2019 tweet addressed to Dasani, she wrote that she'd "like to adopt" him, adding that "we're just trying to find you and get my house check done" and that she "wanted you to know you will have a home with me." At the time, a representative for the singer and for HBO did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and while it remains unclear if Dasani is one of the two boys the singer adopted, Sia confirmed in a January GQ interview that she had "adopted a son."

For now, it seems that she is raising her two boys alone. In 2016, Sia and her former husband Erik Anders Lang announced their decision to separate "after much soul searching and consideration." The couple had married in 2014. Sia, in her GQ interview, revealed that she has since "decided to be single for the rest of my life."