The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Erin Lichy has added an adorable new member to the family.

The Bravo star, 37, announced on Sunday, March 30, that she and husband Abe Lichy had welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Jack Hunter.

Erin broke the news by posting photos with her newborn alongside pictures of her whole family, which also includes sons Elijah, 4, and Levi, 9, and daughter Layla, 7. “Jack Hunter Lichy #CrazyInLove,” she captioned the post.

Erin’s RHONY castmates were quick to congratulate her, with Sai De Silva commenting, “Mazel!! Look at lil Abe,” and Ubah Hassan writing, “So lovely So sweet.” RHONY alum Dorinda Medley chimed in, “Awww Beautiful,” as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Lisa Barlow added, “Mazel tov.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga also sent her well-wishes, writing, “Erin! He is perfection! Congratulations,” as Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow echoed, “Congratulations!!!!!”

Other Bravo stars outside of the Real Housewives world also made sure to send their love. Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard, who welcomed her first baby in December, called baby Jack “the sweetest,” as pregnant Southern Charm personality Madison LeCroy gushed, “ERIN!! he’s perfect! The hair!”



Erin Lichy and Abe Lichy attend the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on October 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre)

Erin announced she was pregnant and expecting her fourth child back in November, telling PEOPLE, “It feels like adding another act to the circus!” She continued, “Work and life have been so busy that I haven’t really had the chance to even think about how it’ll change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless, to be honest. Three vs. four kids doesn’t seem so scary.”



She added in an interview with BravoTV.com that same month that she was taken by surprise to learn she was soon going to be raising four kids in Manhattan. “I’m a psychopath, clearly,” she joked. “[Abe and I] did not talk this through. We do have a lot of sex, and sometimes it ends up in a child! So, yep, here we go. Four kids in the city.”