‘Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Reveals She Gave Birth to Stillborn Baby Boy

Selling Sunset‘s Maya Vander has suffered a devastating loss, sharing with her followers Friday that she gave birth to a stillborn baby boy. Sharing a photo of a baby memory box from the hospital, the Netflix star opened her heartbreaking caption candidly, writing simply, “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life.”

Vander went on to explain she gave birth to her stillbirth son 38 weeks into her pregnancy. “I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics,” she continued. “Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box. I do not wish this on anyone.” Going in for a regular weekly checkup “turned into a nightmare” Vander said she never imagined would happen to her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘When is your due date’ question,” she explained of her decision to share her loss on social media. The reality personality concluded, “You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

Vander’s Selling Sunset co-star Heather Rae Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa were quick to send their condolences in the comments, with the HGTV star writing alongside heart emojis, “I’m so sorry maya,” and Young adding, “I love you so much.” Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosada also commented, “Omg NOO so sorry for your loss. I know words can’t help right now with what you are going through. You and your family will be in my prayers at this tough time.”

In July, Vander announced that she and her husband, who also share son Aiden, 2, and daughter Elle, 18 months, were expecting their third child. “Here we go again,” the real estate agent wrote at the time. “Baby No. 3 will be our Christmas/Chanukah present!” Vander would continue to document her pregnancy both on Selling Sunset and Instagram.

“Some people think I’m crazy for having a third child, but I can’t express enough how grateful I am to be these babies’ mom,” Vander wrote alongside a maternity shoot photo in October. “Pregnancy is such an incredible experience, one I’d never take for granted. A woman’s body can do incredible things. Soaking up every moment until baby No. 3 arrives.”