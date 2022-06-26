'Selling Sunset' Star Reportedly Quitting Netflix Show

Netflix's hit real-estate reality series Selling Sunset may be down a longstanding cast member come next season. Despite reportedly being offered to appear in Seasons 6 and 7 of the hit show on the streaming giant, Maya Vander will not be returning, per TMZ. Production sources tell the media outlet that Vander is exiting because she's focused on raising her family and continuing to build her real estate business in Miami. Vander also is no longer a member of the agency featured on the show and reportedly recently switched her real estate license to be a member of the Compass real estate firm. She made the announcement public in an Instagram post recently that she's with Compass. But there's reportedly no bad blood.

Vander is said to have loved her time on the show. However, the continued commute from Miami to LA to be a part of the production became overwhelming, especially with Vander being a mother to two young children. The signs of her distancing herself have been there for some time. Vander was noticeably absent during the MTV Movie Awards when most of the other cast attended and posed for red carpet photos.

She's also had some difficult personal times. Vander shared news this week that she'd suffered a miscarriage just 6 months after her son's stillbirth. That in addition to her professional schedule and conflicts with filming and familial duties played a role in her decision not to return.

Despite such, Vander is moving on in stride. She thanked her husband Dave Miller, and her two kids Aiden and Elle, for the "joy and happiness" they bring to her life.

Selling Sunset debuted in 2019 and is the processor to Selling Tampa. The series follows the life of agents in real estate in the LA market. Despite the glitz and the glams of its clients and properties, the competition amongst agents for listings and closings are fierce. The drama between agents at The Oppenheim Group who sell elite real estate is at the center.