Savannah Chrisley Shares Parenting Advice Dad Todd Gave Her From Prison

Savannah Chrisley's life has changed exponentially ever since her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison in January. Even though her parents are in prison, she has still been able to stay in contact with them. As PEOPLE reported, Todd gave Savannah some parenting advice as she looks after her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, and niece, Chloe Chrisley.

On a new episode of her podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, she opened up about raising her brother and niece during her parents' respective prison stints. Savannah said that she's had the "toughest week" of her life after her parents reported to prison. It's been especially "hard" for her to deal with as she's also navigating being the guardian of Grayson and Chloe. She said that she had a particularly difficult day when she was trying to get Chloe ready to visit one of their parents in prison.

"I don't feel adequate enough for this job," Savannah said. "I am not my mother, which I wish I was. Because she is the kindest, most loving, most amazing human being I've ever met. I always said if I could be half of her I would be okay. I guess in moments like these I realize I'm more like my mom than I realize because I'm getting through it. I find the strength to get through it and do it." After experiencing such a rough moment, she reached out to her father via email and he had some special advice for her.

Savannah read his reply out loud on the podcast, saying, "I want you to give yourself some grace. Fall in love with the real Savannah, the one that I raised that radiates a room with her kindness and compassion. Not the one the world wants to see. Remember, to gain the world and lose your soul, then what do you have?" Todd's advice continued, "I've never been more proud of you and the woman you're becoming. You've been cast in the fire and what God burns off will allow you to shine brighter than gold." He ended his message by urging her to "travel safe" as she had planned to visit him the next day.

Todd and Julie began their prison stints in January, with the former reporting to the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and the latter going to prison in Lexington, Kentucky. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7 years after they were previously convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. They were both also sentenced to 16 months probation.