Savannah Chrisley Shares Hopeful Message Amid Todd and Julie Chrisley's Imprisonment

Savannah Chrisley is leaning on her faith as parents Todd and Julie Chrisley serve time in prison on fraud charges. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, took to Instagram this weekend to share a Bible verse that has been on her heart as of late that talks about trusting God's timing. The quote, from Isaiah 60:22, appears handwritten on a card reading "Team Chrisley" that is secured to Savannah's refrigerator.

"When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen. Rest, God is in control," the verse reads. Savannah captioned the post, "I find my hope in Jesus. Have never felt the presence of Jesus as much as I have today ... can't wait to tell the stories #fightthegoodfight #teamchrisley."

The reality star also shared a broader look at her refrigerator on her Instagram Story, sharing that there are several other Bible verses written on similar note cards left there to inspire her. One verse urged people to "be strong and courageous" while another said that God will "strengthen you and help you."

Savannah's parents reported to prison last week following their June 2022 conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges and November 2022 sentencing. Todd, 53, is serving a 12-year sentence at a Florida prison while his wife Julie, 50, is serving out her seven-year sentence at a facility in Kentucky. Todd and Julie will both be required to complete 16 months of probation after the end of their sentences. Todd and Julie both in the process of appealing their cases.

Todd and Julie previously opened up about their convictions on their Chrisley Confessions podcast last month. "God will call you to do something, and he'll equip you to do it. He'll give you what you need to do it," Julie said at the time. "The difficulties I'm going through, how I handle it – [my kids are] watching that as well. If I handle it right, they're watching, if I screw it up, they're watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong, because I know they're watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life."