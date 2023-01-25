Savannah Chrisley Gives 'Really Tough' Update on Life With Parents Todd and Julie in Prison

Savannah Chrisley has given fans a "really tough" life update, after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison earlier this month. On a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, 25-year-old Savannah opened up about her she and her siblings have been doing in the wake of their parents' imprisonment. "So for those of you that are familiar with my family and have followed our lives and have also followed my podcast, you know that last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually," she said.

"We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for a little bit of time, for the foreseeable future. And that was really, really, really tough," Savannah went on to add. Notably, she went on to reveal that the majority of the new episode was filmed prior to her parents reporting to prison, as she has not "filmed a podcast since" the new one was recorded on Jan. 12, her mother's birthday. "The podcast that is going to be airing today that you're watching was filmed prior to my life falling apart, so it may seem happy-go-lucky," she clarified. "I think it's because there was a lot of hope that was had and I wasn't faced with the reality of the situation."

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 49, and her husband Todd, 53, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied.

In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their financial crimes convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

In their first and only comments in the wake of their 2022 sentencing, Todd and Julie opened up about how they were feeling as they faced down several years in prison. "Age is just a number, and since we don't know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last," Julie said during an episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, reading a quote by Priscilla Shirer. "Yesterday doesn't matter," Todd added, "Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we're not promised tomorrow. What God calls us through, he will walk us through."