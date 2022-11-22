Savannah Chrisley Shares Biblical-Inspired Quote About Haters After Her Parents' Sentencing

Todd and July Chrisley received their prison sentences on Monday, and their children are not taking the news well. Savannah Chrisley posted a quote from Christian influencer "Real Talk Kim" on her Instagram Story just after the proceedings were over. It was a statement about perseverance, even through a time when other people are doubting you.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while his wife July Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months probation. Their 25-year-old daughter Savannah got on Instagram right around the time these proceedings were over, first sharing a promotion for her beauty product line, Sassy by Savannah. Many commenters were aghast at this seemingly incongruous post, wondering if Savannah meant to imply that she was unbothered by her parents' prison term.

Savannah's next post may explain her mindset better. It was a screenshot of a tweet by Real Talk Kim, reading: "Noah didn't stop building his ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking."

The Chrisleys got much lighter sentences than their convictions could have earned them, all things considered. Each of them could have spent up to 30 years in prison after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. Both have continued to proclaim their innocence throughout the whole process.

After the sentencing, Deadline reported that NBCUniversal was canceling Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, leaving Savannah and her family with no reality TV income to fall back on while their parents are in prison. Savannah has previously discussed her anxiety about all these impending life changes on her podcast, Unlocked.

"That's where I'm at, being so angry because my whole life could change," she said at the time. "And I don't mean money. But the two people that I've always had there for me and that's been my support system and who I've leaned on. It makes me so angry to see two people who are constantly stepping up for people and then, it's like, 'When are people gonna step up for them?'"

Meanwhile, on Saturday the Chrisley's youngest son Grayson was hospitalized after a serious car accident on I-65 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to a report by PEOPLE Grayson may have suffered a head injury in the crash, but there has been no official word on his condition at the time of this writing. It's unclear if the Chrisley family will look for other ways to remain in the spotlight in the years to come.