Salma Hayek Stuns on 'Vogue Mexico' Cover With Lookalike Daughter Valentina

✖

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault share the Vogue Mexico May issue cover, showing the striking similarities between the two. Hayek, 55, shares Valentina, 14, with her husband, Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, 59. In her interview with the magazine, Hayek said she became a mother "very late" after finding a partner with a stable career, and she wanted a daughter "so much that nothing else mattered to me."

The Eternals star said Valentina often looks in her closet to pick out her favorite clothes. "In this house, we fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet," Hayek told Vogue Mexico in Spanish. "Then I can't find anything." They do not share sizes, but they share a similar taste in clothes. Valentina said she enjoys mixing vintage pieces with new clothes.

"I love makeup, I have a lot of it, but I don't do it to be very pretty or because I want to remove imperfections," Valentina told Vogue Mexico. "Sometimes, I don't want to apply concealer because I think dark circles add something else. I like to wear makeup in lots of colors and, I don't know... I like to explore it."

After Valentina was born, Hayek took a break from making movies. When Valentina turned three years old, Hayek began taking a few roles before returning to movies full-time when Valentina was 7. By then, Valentina was finding her "own rhythm and her own space," Hayek said.

Valentina has her own lofty dreams. She would like to follow her mother into the movies, first as an actress and then as a director. "I think it must be more difficult to be a director if you don't have experience on the other side of the screen," she told Vogue Mexico in Spanish. Valentina also wants to help the homeless, even volunteering at a soup kitchen. She recalled meeting a woman who moved from Mexico to Los Angeles, adding, "I learned that each person who is homeless has a different story."

Hayek shared many of the photos from the shoot with her daughter on Instagram. The post earned hundreds of comments, including many from Hayek's celebrity followers, who were impressed with Valentina. "Beautiful mother and daughter," Anthony Hopkins wrote. "My baby girl!!!" Blake Lively chimed in. Julianne Moore shared three hand-raising emojis.

Hayek's fans also loved the pictures. "You two are so beautiful... and your daughter looks just like you," one fan wrote. "You two are stunning," another commented. "Valentina is such a model!" one fan wrote. "You and Valentina look so beautiful," another fan wrote.

Hayek had a busy 2021, appearing in Bliss, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Eternals, and House of Gucci. Her next movie is Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, which opens on Sept. 23. She also stars in Channing Tatum's third Magic Mike movie, Magic Mike's Last Dance.