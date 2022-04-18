Salma Hayek Goes Makeup-Free in New Instagram Photo

✖

Salma Hayek has never shied away from her reputation as an international beauty icon, but she also showed off her more mellow side in her most recent Instagram post. Hayek employed the hashtag "no makeup" for a sunny selfie on Sunday, April 3. The post picked up over 200,000 likes from adoring fans.

"Perfect Sunday morning," Hayek wrote alongside her latest picture. It showed her with a mug in hand leaning over a bright sunlit table with flower and a cat on its surface. The actress' hair was caught in the glow and she smiled at the camera. She added the hashtags "cat," "coffee" and "no makeup," and reiterated the whole caption in Spanish as usual. Fans posted adoring compliments for Hayek below this picture.

"I like this. Not on the red carpet, a real person," one person wrote with a coffee mug emoji. Another person added: "happy Sunday morning to you Salma," while a third commented: "More beautiful without makeup! Have a blessed Sunday."

Hayek has not made any more Instagram posts since this selfie, although she has dominated the headlines in the last week or so. The actress has reportedly signed on to appear in the upcoming sequel Magic Mike's Last Dance, replacing actress Thandiwe Newton who needed to drop out at the last minute. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. told PEOPLE that Newton "made the difficult decision to step away... to deal with family matters."

Newton would have played a brand new character in the Magic Mike franchise alongside Channing Tatum. According to an unconfirmed report by The Sun, Newton left the production after a serious argument with Tatum stemming from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Hayek made an Instagram post insinuating that she approved of Smith's actions or at least supported him in spite of them.

However, Newton strongly denied the rumor that she left over a fight with Tatum. A spokesperson for her told Mail Online: "This report is completely inaccurate." Either way, fans have a sharp eye on this role since screenwriter Reid Carolin told Variety back in February that the female lead will be more important to this sequel than ever before in the franchise.

"It's really about a woman stuck at a horrible strip show like a Chippendales and then realizing, 'What the hell am I doing here?'" she said. "And then Magic Mike comes down from the ceiling. She gets to go down the rabbit hole and asks: What do I really want?" Tatum added that the character is "really strong, almost stronger than Mike... we've never done a traditional lvoe story, and this isn't a traditional love story."

Magic Mike's Last Dance is in production now, but there is no word on when we might see it for ourselves. Hayek has not commented on the drama at the Oscars 2022 ceremony or the alleged rift between Tatum and Newton.