Salma Hayek Saves Near Wardrobe Malfunction in Red Carpet Photos

Salma Hayek is laughing off her close call with a wardrobe malfunction at this weekend’s BAFTA Awards. The House of Gucci actress, 55, took to Instagram Tuesday to poke fun at the struggle she had on the red carpet Sunday with her purple velvet Gucci gown. In a pair of side-by-side photos Hayek shared to her account, the star can be seen flashing a bit more of her chest than she bargained for while trying to tame her skirt, which was kicked up by the wind to reveal some of the black lace detailing underneath.

“Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more,” she joked in the caption of the photos of the inadvertent wardrobe struggle. Hayek was one of the House of Gucci stars who attended Sunday’s BAFTAs as the movie was nominated in the Outstanding British Film category alongside After Love, Ali & Ava, Boiling Point, Cyrano, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Last Night in Soho, No Time to Die, Passing and Belfast, which ultimately walked away with the win.

Hayek opened up back in November 2021 on The Late Late Show about a different kind of wardrobe struggle that happened on set while filming her mud bath scene with Lady Gaga, calling it “the most challenging scene” she’s ever done. “Once you’re in, you’re naked – well not completely, we had something underneath but nothing on top – and the thing is that, in my head, I was going to sink,” Hayek shared of filming in the mud bath.

Calling Gaga “an Egyptian queen” for the ease at which she got in the bath, Hayek joked that settling in was a bit more difficult for her. “Me, with my extra kilos, I sit on the mud and I’m not sinking,” she said. “And I’m trying to pull the mud [away from] my huge butt to make some weight [shift].” She continued, “And then it starts moving me around and then there’s the boobs going this,” moving her hands back and forth in front of her. Hayek joked that as she would shift around and sink, she struggled to remember her lines: “It was horrific, most challenging scene I’ve ever done,” she said.