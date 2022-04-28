Salma Hayek Twins With Her Teenage Daughter on Cover of Vogue Mexico

✖

Actress Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault are on the cover of this month's issue of Vogue México. Fans are already floored by how much 14-year-old Valentina seems to resemble her mother. Hayek celebrated the achievement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"What a great early Mother's Day present," 55-year-old Hayek wrote. "Loving these beautiful photos by [Nico Bustos] and this special moment with my Valentina. Thank you [Vogue México]!" Hayek's post included the new cover and five other photos from the shoot. They all showed the mother-daughter duo posing in a variety of relaxed yet glamorous poses. Fans congratulated Hayek and left adoring comments for her and Valentina.

"I can't with all this beauty!!!" one person wrote with a string of red heart emojis. Another added: "Super beautiful!! I love them!" While a third wrote: "You two are so beautiful... and your daughter looks just like you!"

The interview accompanying this photoshoot highlights Hayek and Valentina's similarities as well, according to a report by Us Weekly. Hayek teased her daughter, saying: "In this house we fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet. Since she was little she never let me choose her clothes, and I always liked that."

Valentina said that she has never been all that interested in major brand names, though other teens might envy her access to them. She said: "The truth is that when it comes to clothes, I love hers, but in general I always wear what I like, I hardly notice the brand. In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces."

Hayek praised her daughter's savvy use of makeup – a growing trend among celebrity moms in the age of TikTok and Instagram. She said: "She's very good with makeup. I'm good at makeup, but now she teaches me." Valentina explained that she has a different approach to cosmetics – that they shouldn't try to correct one's appearance, but to highlight one's best traits.

"I love makeup, I have a lot of it, but I don't do it to be very pretty or because I want to remove imperfections," she said. Valentina said that she has big plans for her own career going forward. Following in her mother's footsteps, she dreams of working as both an actress and a director. From the looks of it, fans on social media are ready for her big debut.