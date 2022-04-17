Thandiwe Newton's Reason for 'Magic Mike' Exit Reportedly Revealed

✖

Amid her exit from Magic Mike Last Dance which is being labeled as a breakdown of sorts by some insiders, Thandiwe Newton is likely heading to rehab. Page Six reports that the Crash actor has been boiling since the breakdown of her marriage to her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker. The former couple share three children. The Westworld star had been in London filming Magic Mike with Channing Tatum when staffers on set became worried about her health. "Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn't play the role," a source from the set told the media outlet.

Newton's agent flew in from LA to try to smooth things over. Instead, the 49-year-old Good Deeds star came back to the States to hopefully check into a facility. "There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated," the source added. "She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support."

Things didn't calm down during filming. "She fired her UK agent of three decades…Thandiwe's team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support," they continued. "She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility, they tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn't take her. Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona, if she agrees to go."

Smith and Tatum reportedly got into a heated spat over Will Smith's Oscars slap. But a source told Page Six that it's simply not true, adding there was no "tense exchange of words." Her and Tatum are said to be on good terms.

Newton has been replaced by Salma Hayek. All scenes featuring Newton will have be reshot.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson previously said that Newton had to "made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' to deal with family matters." She hasn't publicly commented.