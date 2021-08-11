Robin Williams' Son Zak Pays Heartfelt Tribute on 7th Anniversary of His Death

✖

Zak Williams posted a touching tribute to his late father Robin Williams on Wednesday. Aug. 11 is the anniversary of Williams' death, and 2021 marks the seventh year since he passed away. Zak's post drew some emotional reactions from fans.

"Dad, seven years ago today you passed on," Zak tweeted on Wednesday. "The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever." This tweet was accompanied by a close-up photo of Williams in front of a microphone.

Williams died on Aug. 11, 2014 at his home in Paradise Cay, California. The actor died by suicide after a years-long battle with depression and anxiety. Despite his history of addiction, authorities determined that no alcohol or drugs were involved in his death.

Fans joined Zak in mourning Williams on Wednesday. One commented: "Robin Williams inspired me to be a doctor and a pediatrician. I watched Patch Adams as a kid and it quickly became my favorite movie. I think of him often, especially today. Bet I’m not the only doctor he inspired."

"Zak, thank you for sharing," another fan added. "Your dad may have been the funniest person ever, and a really kind, gentle person. That's a high bar but my God, he was so brilliant and shared it with so many millions. Just thinking of him brings a smile to my face. RIP."

Zak also made an appearance on Australian radio on Wednesday, where he discussed his father's legacy with radio host Ben Fordham. When asked how he honors his dad, Zak said: "Plain and simple, the answer for me was service. I found a commitment to mental health advocacy working with nonprofits in the US. Through that lens of service, I'm finding a path to happiness. It's really that simple for me."

"Of course I did all sorts of other things to take care of my mental health throughout the day, but the big underlying element of healing for me is service," Zak added. "The fortunate thing is the stigma is being reduced. People are likely to hear about what other people are going through struggles, and I firmly believe that taking a lens around being vulnerable and really owning that and finding ways to find resilience and strength from it is really the way to go."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.