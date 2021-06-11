Robin Williams' Son Zak and Wife Olivia June Welcome Baby Girl

✖

Robin Williams' son Zak Williams is officially a father of two! The 38-year-old mental health advocate and entrepreneur and his wife, Olivia June, recently welcomed their second child. The couple shared the exciting news of their daughter Zola June’s birth on Instagram on Thursday, saying that they "are over the moon" with their bundle of joy.

Officially "introducing our newest member of the family," Zak shared a gallery of sweet images of his newborn daughter to his account, including an adorable photo of some brother-sister bonding between little Zola and the couple's 2-year-old son McLaurin "Mickey" Clement. Zak shared that "since joining us," Zola has been "getting on amazingly with her big brother" and has even "proven to be one laid back little girl." He added that his wife "is doing awesome and we are over the moon to be welcoming Zola into the world!"

While Zak refrained from sharing any further details, June revealed in her post that they welcomed Zola "a little over two weeks" ago. She also shared in a video shared to her Instagram Story, "2.5 weeks into being a mom of two," meaning Zola made her entrance into the world towards the end of May. Gushing over her "sweet baby girl" in the birth announcement, the beaming mom took a moment to reflect on the past few weeks and how they have "been a whirlwind of love and laughs as a family of four." June also gave some insight into how their son is taking on his new big brother duties, revealing that "Mickey is the best big brother, so helpful and so hyped." She added that she and her husband "couldn't be happier and more in love with our growing family."

Zola's birth comes after the proud parents of two, who tied the knot in October 2020, confirmed their baby news in December. In a Christmas photo showing their family in matching pajamas and June boasting a visible baby bump, the couple said they were "thrilled to use the excuse of Christmas jammies to announce" that they were "expecting a baby girl to turn us into a family of four (six if you count our fur children) this May 2021!" Throughout her pregnancy journey, June continued to provide updates, even opening up about her hopes for her daughter in a May 12 Instagram post in which she said she hoped her daughter would "continue on the legacy of the fierce, smart, ambitious, and creative women that came before her."

News of the birth led to plenty of excitement, with numerous congratulatory messages pouring in for the couple on Thursday. Replying to the birth announcements, one fan wrote, "you have such a beautiful family! Congratulations to you all. Both your babies are such angels." Another person praised the couple's son, commenting, "Congrats!!! Mickey seems like a natural at the big brother role."