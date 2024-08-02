'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan Welcomes Her Second Child

Vanessa Morgan is officially a mother of two. After the Riverdale alum announced that she was expecting with boyfriend, James Karnick, she revealed that she has given birth to her newest little bundle of joy. Morgan is already mom to 3-year-old River, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Kopech. Little River even made his on-screen debut in the series finale of Riverdale in 2023.

If Morgan's pregnancy seems a bit rushed, it's because it was, at least for the fans. The Wild Cards star managed to keep her news rather private to the public, only announcing earlier this month that their "family of 4" was coming. She made the announcement on Instagram alongside a series of photos from a pregnancy shoot. Many of her famous friends, including Riverdale co-stars, took to the comments to congratulate her. Now friends and fans are congratulating her for a different reason.

Morgan took to TikTok on Aug. 1 to share a video of her beau doing the "famous hot dad walk while leaving the hospital," noting that it did not disapoint. Karnick looked as happy as ever while carrying their new bundle of joy and Morgan was soaking it all in. She did not make any formal announcement for Baby Girl Karnick but the TikTok is more than enough confirmation and it's as sweet as ever.

As previously mentioned, Vanessa Morgan was married to Chicago White Sox player Michael Kopech. The two tied the knot in January 2020 after getting engaged in 2019. Kopech filed for divorce in June 2020, and Morgan announced she was pregnant the following month, giving birth in January 2021. James Karnick is also an athlete, playing professional basketball in Canada.

Morgan is continuing to stay busy on top of her Mommy duties. She is gearing up for the second season of the CBC and CW drama Wild Cards. Morgan shared in a previous Instagram Story that filming will start at the end of August, and that production was pushed back a month to accommodate her pregnancy. So there shouldn't be any more delays in Season 2, but if there were, they definitely have a good reason for it.