'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan's Husband Files for Divorce Days After Pregnancy Reveal

✖

Vanessa Morgan, who is known for playing Toni Topaz on Riverdale, finds herself in a difficult situation. The actress revealed she was pregnant, however, it turns out that her husband and Chicago White Sox pitcher, Michael Kopech, filed for divorce from her a week prior to the big reveal.

Kopech filed for the separation on July 19. Five days later, Morgan shared on Instagram that she was expecting her first child. The couple tied the knot in January after first beginning to date in June 2018. At the time of their marriage, Morgan told E! News that, “I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime.” The two had first met after an interaction on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on Jul 24, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

In posting her exciting news to social media, the 28-year-old said she debated keeping her reveal a secret but that eventually she understood everyone would see her belly, “I wanted you guys to hear it from me.” She insisted she wants to continue to keep this moment private over the coming months, but that she is “overjoyed” by the news. Her post contained a photo of the ultrasound as well as of the pregnancy tests. Notably missing was Kopech, who has yet to comment on the announcement.

Along with splitting from his wife, Kopech, who missed the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery to his shoulder, finds himself in an even more complicated scenario as the MLB season begins. That’s because he opted out of the season due to “personal reasons,” though it can be assumed it was due to the coronavirus risks which has resulted in a slew of notable players opting out, as well, including Washington Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price. His club’s general manager, Rick Hahn, said the organization understands and is “supportive” of Kopech’s decision.

As for Morgan, she rose to fame as a result of The CW series based on the Archie Comics. She was added to the main cast in the third season after having a recurring role in Season 2. The Ontario, Canada native saw Riverdale air its Season 4 finale on May 6. The fan-favorite show was renewed for another season back in January. Prior to that, Morgan appeared in Finding Carter and on the Disney Channel series, A.N.T. Farm.