Congrats are in order for Vanessa Morgan. The Riverdale star is expecting her second child. She currently shares a three-year-old son with her ex-husband, Michael Kopech, and recently revealed she's expecting baby number two with boyfriend, James Karnick. Morgan and Kopech were only married for a year. The announcement came via an Instagram post on Saturday, July 6. In the caption, the 32-year-old revealed that the baby is due to arrive "this month," and showcased a series of photos from an outdoor photo shoot with Karnik, 25, a Canadian professional basketball player. In the maternity shots, the couple is dressed casually in the photos, with her wearing jeans and a white sweater in most shots as they cradle her growing baby bump. "So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month.🤰🏽#2 🫶🏽 Surprise! Thank you GOD," her caption read.

Her former Riverdale costars commented on the post. "Sweet Angel ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Lili Reinhart wrote. Camila Mendes added a pair of emojis to show her love.

Morgan has been open about motherhood. In November 2021, she spoke to PEOPLE about the parenting advice she got from her former Riverdale costar Mark Consuelos, and his wife, daytime talk show staple Kelly Ripa. "I talked to Kelly [and Mark] after I gave birth [to River]," she said at the time. "They were just excited for me, and gave me beautiful, beautiful baby clothes for River."

Ripa was also helpful with tips on healing after delivering a baby via c-section. "She just told me, 'Yeah, up to a year you might still feel pain,' and all this stuff. So it was nice talking to somebody else who's been through it. She has given me some good advice of healing in that way," Morgan recalled.

Morgan is most known for her role as Toni Topaz in The CW teen drama series. She began as a recurring character in season 2 before being bumped to a main role in seasons 3-7.