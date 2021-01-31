'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan Reportedly Gives Birth to Baby Boy

✖

Vanessa Morgan of Riverdale has given birth to a baby boy, E! News reports. The outlet confirmed the news with a source close to the new mom, who also shared that her estranged husband MLB star Michael Kopech is now with the family. "Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled," the source shared with the outlet. At the moment, no other details have been shared like the baby's name or the exact date that Morgan gave birth.

Morgan announced her pregnancy in July of 2020. "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!" she said on Instagram. "On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be 'I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.'"

The newborn's birth comes just six months after the former couple called it quits. Kopech filed for divorce in July –– days after she shared the news of her pregnancy –– after they married in January 2020. Kopech and Morgan dated for a year prior to their marriage. A rep confirmed to E! that Kopech is the baby's father.

Luckily the star has a supportive work-family to back her. Morgan revealed the Riverdale team wrote her pregnancy into the upcoming season. "Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show!" she shared on Instagram. "Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo. Now time to have a baby! lol" It's unclear as to how the story will unfold with the new addition, but fans have a few theories.