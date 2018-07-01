‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Shows off Ultrasound of ‘Baby Twirl’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is readying herself for “baby twirl.”

The mom-to-be, 47, shared her latest ultrasound with fans on Instagram Friday, giving the fetus the nickname “baby twirl” after her signature catchphrase on the Bravo reality series. This will be her first child with husband Marc Daly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also filmed herself stepping on the scale to reveal her weight as 183.3 pounds, adding an emoji to show how shocked she is at her baby weight.

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have been following along in Moore’s pregnancy.

This isn’t the first time Moore has showed her fans a glimpse of one of her ultrasounds.

In June, Moore shared a video of the first time she heard her firstborn’s heartbeat in an ultrasound on Instagram.

“My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family,” Moore wrote under the video, thanking her fans for their support during her pregnancy. “I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time.”

“I cried like a baby myself!” she continued. “I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast!”

And although fans speculated that the little one was a girl based on the doctor referring to them as “Barbie,” Moore cleared up that she and Daly had yet to find out the sex of their child.

“Even though my doctor says ‘Barbie’ she meant to say baby. It was too early to tell the gender,” she said. “Again, thank you for the love, prayers, and hope. #blessed #thankyouJehovahgod #babytwirl #nevergiveup #yougotnext #dreams #love #family #life #IVF #mytime #myjourney #motherhood.”

Moore and Daly were quick to try and start their family after they wed in a private St. Lucia ceremony in June 2017. After undergoing rounds of in vitro fertilization, Moore announced on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion in April that she was pregnant.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl later this year,” Moore told host Andy Cohen. “I don’t want to talk about the details, because I am still nervous about everything, so I just want to get past a safe place.”

Since then, Moore has been more open with her pregnancy journey.

“I’ve waited 47 years for this moment,” Moore told PEOPLE soon after the reunion aired. “I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy. But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me. So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”

Life has certainly changed for Moore, she added, but in nothing but wonderful ways. “I’m tired obviously. I don’t have the stamina that I had before, so I’m taking it a little easy — not working out and going on long walks with the dogs. But it’s nothing … I don’t feel that bad,” she said.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Kenya Moore