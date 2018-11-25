‘RHOA’ Alum Kenya Moore Snuggles up With ‘Miracle Baby’ After Experiencing Pregnancy Complications

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, is counting her blessings this year!

The 47-year-old Bravo alum took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a new photo of herself with fans of her “miracle baby,” daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

“Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life. When you have faith in Him all things are possible,” Moore captioned the snapshot of her cradling the infant close to her heart. “Happy Thanksgiving from the Dalys!”

Moore added hashtags for keywords like, love, family, baby, God and thankful to accentuate her message to fans.

Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, welcomed their first child earlier this month after she was suffering from pregnancy complications. In the weeks leading to Brooklyn’s birth, the first time mother revealed to fans how doctors were concerned about her health as she was suffering from preeclampsia, a complication that WebMD reports is a condition during pregnancy where there is a sudden rise in blood pressure and swelling, mostly in the face, hands, and feet.

“Preeclampsia can prevent the placenta from receiving enough blood, which can cause your baby to be born very small,” the medical website states. “It is also one of the leading causes of premature births, and the complications that can follow, including learning disabilities, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, hearing and vision problems.”

As Moore suffered complications, she shared with fans a photo of her swollen feet at the time, revealing she had gained 17 pounds — something doctors ensured to keep a close eye on in the case her daughter would be delivered early.

Moore and Daly welcomed their daughter on Nov. 4 and as the couple revealed, she came out “strong” for a preemie.

“Marc was incredible in the delivery room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Moore shared the significance behind her daughter’s name, revealing it was in honor of her grandmother and was the place where she and Daly fell in love.

“Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” Moore told the magazine.

The former Miss USA announced her pregnancy in April, sharing that they had conceived their daughter through in vitro fertilization and gave birth via Cesarean section.

