Priscilla Presley Nearly Faced Tragedy With Her Son Only Days Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Priscilla Presley almost mourned the loss of two children earlier in January. Days before the ex-wife of Elvis Presley lost her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, she almost lost her son, Navarone Garcia.

As part of the same interview where Garcia broke his silence on the passing of his half-sister, he also detailed how a close call with a camel left him in a panic. Worse yet, it was right in front of his mother.

"When I ran out of food, it bit me by the hand and lifted me almost off my feet,When I ran out of food, it bit me by the hand and lifted me almost off my feet," Garcia told PEOPLE, noting how he had been feeding the camel before the switch was flipped. "It then dropped me on the ground and pounced. While it was pouncing on me, it literally got my whole head in its mouth and bit me."

His mother had been watching the attack and was "freaking out," according to Garcia. "She was traumatized," Garcia said. "When we got to the emergency room, it was funny because everybody was sitting there with nothing too serious looking. Meanwhile I had blood all over me."

His bandmate Kyle Hamood responded to the photos Garcia sent over of his injuries, revealing he had 34 staples in his head. "The photos that he sent me didn't look real," Hamood said. "I thought that he was starring in a horror movie photoshoot or something."

At the time, Garcia admits he was happy to have survived, but the loss of his half-sister enhanced his experience a bit more. "I mean, I was happy I survived before, but now it's like, thank God I survived," he said. "My mom would've lost two kids in two weeks."

Priscilla Presley has grabbed a few headlines in recent weeks in the wake of his daughter's surprise passing. While still grieving the loss, Presley also entered into a legal fight over her late daughter's trust. It has left granddaughter Riley Keough "disappointed" in her grandmother, while Presley has spoken out about the situation and headlines that popped up related to her passing. "Please ignore the noise, As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."