Priscilla Presley Speaks out Following Daughter Lisa Marie's Graceland Memorial

Priscilla Presley is feeling the love and support of fans following the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley earlier this month. Just a day after attending Lisa Marie's memorial service at Graceland, the family's Memphis, Tennessee estate, the 77-year-old actress took to social media to open up about the "difficult" time she and her family have been experiencing.

In a tweet shared late Monday night, Presley thanked her followers "for your condolences," which she said have "touched me with your words." Presley went on to admit that "it has been a very difficult time" in the days since her daughter's sudden passing. Presley said the outpouring of love from fans for helping her through this difficult time, writing, "just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference. — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 24, 2023

The Monday post marked Presley's first social media post since she shared the tragic news of her daughter's passing on Jan. 12. After Lisa Marie, 54, was rushed to the hospital earlier that day for possible cardiac arrest, Presley shared in a statement to PEOPLE, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us." She went on to remember her daughter as "the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known." More than a week later, Presley joined family members, fellow celebrities, and the public at Graceland to honor her daughter in a Celebration of Life service, during which she gave an emotional eulogy.

Priscilla began the eulogy by reading a letter written by one of her granddaughters, who wrote that her mother "was an icon, a role model, a superhero to people all over the world. But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, in much more ways than one." She then went on to read a poem titled "The Old Soul" that her granddaughter wrote. The poem began by noting that Lisa Marie "entered our world, born fragile, tired, yet strong" and "was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long." The poem reflected on how the late musician grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leading her to suspicion. Could this be the angel who takes me home?"

"Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivors guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love. She knew that I loved her. I fear I'll never touch her. But the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above," she continued. "That says it all, and thank you all for being her. Our heart is broken, Lisa, and we all love you."

Presley was laid to arrest ahead of the service in the Meditation Garden at Graceland beside her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020. Her father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden of the Memphis estate. She is survived by her mother and three daughters, who are set to inherit Graceland – 33-year daughter Riley Keough, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough, and 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.