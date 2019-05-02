Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Latest Comment Makes It Clear Their Baby Is Not Here yet

As royal fans await the arrival of Baby Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it clear that their first royal baby hasn’t yet arrived.

The couple, who are now just days away from welcoming their new addition to their family, is keeping details surrounding the birth under lock and key, though they subtly implied that their family-of-two has not yet expanded to a family-of-three when posting a sweet comment to help ring in Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, May 2, Kensington Palace took to its social media accounts to share three new photos of the little princess taken by Kate Middleton on the grounds of the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and at Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs

of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at

their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/skf95Z44EZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2019

As the comments section on both the Twitter post and Instagram post quickly flooded with royal fans sending well-wishes to the tiny royal, among them was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made it clear in their message that currently it is just the two of them at their new residence of Frogmore Cottage.

“Harry Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo,” they commented on the Instagram photo of Charlotte sitting on the fence.

There have already been a number of false reports regarding baby Sussex’s birth, though Buckingham Palace confirmed to CBS News just after 5 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 2 that the little royal “hasn’t been born yet.”

Although Markle’s exact due date is not known, it has been highly speculated that baby Sussex will arrive within just a week’s time, a theory that arose thanks to the official schedules of the Royal Family.

Currently, Harry has an official engagement scheduled on Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9 – a visit to the Netherlands that will see him undertaking an official engagement in Amsterdam before traveling to The Hague, where he will launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be traveling to Germany on May 7 for a three-day tour, and Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to make appearances on May 3 and Tuesday, May 7.

Those dates have led many to believes that baby Sussex will arrive sometime before May 7, as Queen Elizabeth is to be the first notified of the little one’s arrival and it is expected that Charles and Camilla will not be far away at the time of the birth.

As for when royal fans will find out? It is believed that the palace will announce when Markle is in labor and that the birth will be announced on the couple’s official Instagram account, @sussexroyal.