Prince George Is Spitting Image of Dad Prince William in New Birthday Portrait

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George is about to celebrate a birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account marked the occasion of George's 8th birthday by sharing a precious photo taken by Middleton herself. George's birthday is on July 22, but the Royals wanted to make sure that there was ample time to celebrate. "Turning eight(!) tomorrow" read the caption alongside the adorable snapshot.

People in the comments were quick to point out that George bore a striking resemblance to Prince William. "Oh my goodness look how much he resembles his Dad..and grandmother. Happy Birthday, young Prince!" wrote one follower. "He looks so much like his dad!" quipped another. "Looks like William so much [red heart emoji]" wrote another Instagram user.

Prince George was last seen attending England's face-off in the EURO 2020 final against Italy at Wembley Stadium alongside his parents. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince George were all enthusiastic and notably thrilled to see their home team play against Italy, despite the unfortunate loss that awaited them. Prince George and his parents had previously attended the June 29 Three Lions Game where England trounced Germany, even earning the social media moniker of the team's "new lucky mascot."

This focus on the more approachable aspects of the Royal Family comes on the heels of Prince Harry's announcement that he is writing a memoir. On Monday, Penguin Random House announced plans to publish an "intimate and heartfelt memoir" written by the Duke of Sussex in late 2022. Harry and his family have been at odds since he and his wife Meghan Markle fully stepped down from royal duties and moved to California. The Duke has made several shocking allegations about life in Buckingham Palace in interviews this year.

One palace source told Page Six the royal family was "surprised" that Harry was planning to publish a memoir. "No one knew," another royal insider said. "There was chaos when the Page Six story came out." Another royal insider told The Daily Mail the book is "by Harry, as written by Meghan." One source said there was "much eye-rolling" among the royal family, adding that "everyone is just tired of being angry when it comes to these two."