Prince Harry Writing 'Accurate and Wholly Truthful' Memoir

Prince Harry is telling his life story to the world in an "intimate and heartfelt memoir" set to be released in late 2022, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The Duke of Sussex's tell-all is described as a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," covering his childhood in the public eye, his military duty in Afghanistan and his relationship with wife Meghan Markle, with whom he shares son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 1 month.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." The 36-year-old royal continued, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful." Proceeds from the book and audiobook will be donated to charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their official royal duties in March 2020, and spoke in some detail about their experience in an interview with Oprah Winfrey a year later. Meghan alleged that she was "silenced" by the royal family and had been denied mental health care during the bombshell interview, and both Harry and Meghan alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin" would be when he was born.

Both Harry and Meghan declined to say which member of the royal family made the comment, but said it was not the Queen. "That conversation I'm never going to share," Harry told Winfrey at the time. "It was awkward. I was a bit shocked." Soon after the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying the royal family was "saddened" to hear Harry and Meghan's recollection of events. " "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement read, while also saying that "some recollections may vary" when it came to Meghan and Harry's concerns about their treatment.