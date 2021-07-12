Prince William Experienced the Full Range of Emotions During England's Loss to Italy in EURO 2020 Final

✖

Prince William took a break from the family drama to focus on a drama of a different kind: England's performance in the EURO 2020 final against Italy. Ahead of the historic game, Prince William took to Instagram to share a message of encouragement to team manager Gareth Southgate and player Harry Kane. "Gareth, Harry, to every member of the England team on and off the pitch. I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight, "Prince William said in the Instagram video. "What a team performance it's been. Every member of the squad has played their part. And all the backroom team as well. Truly essential. Can't really believe this is happening. So exciting and wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England. We are all behind you, the whole country is behind you. Bring it home."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their eldest child, 7-year-old Prince George, all attended the match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, enthusiastic and notably thrilled to see their home team play against Italy.

Prince William forgot who he was, where he was and the fact cameras would be on him when England scored and I loved it 🤣🤣🤣 #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/TZnbB5BNJx — Mr Bean (@beansontoastpls) July 11, 2021

However, that excitement soon became stoic disappointment when Italy ended up victorious, beating England in a 3-2 shootout win after the teams reached a 1-1 extra-time draw. The change in feeling was palpable.

Awww mate they look sad.

TRH Prince William, Prince George and The Duchess of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/VCue5srV4P — Isa (@isaguor) July 11, 2021

Prince George and his parents had previously attended the June 29 Three Lions Game where England trounced Germany, even earning the social media moniker of the team's "new lucky mascot." Unfortunately, that luck didn't hold in the final game of the tournament.