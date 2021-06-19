Oprah Winfrey Reacts to Rumors She May Be Named Godmother to Meghan Markle's Daughter

✖

Oprah Winfrey is closing those rumors that she's to be named the godmother of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the mogul and neighbor to the royal couple admits she's already a godmother by default. "I don't need to be a godmother. I'm a godmother by default," she said. "I'm a neighbor, I'm a friend and all that, you probably need someone younger to be the godmother." In addition to living next door to the legendary talk show host, the Duke of Sussex has also partnered with Winfrey on their project with Apple TV+.

The new baby was given a name reminiscent of both her grandmothers. Lilibet is also the childhood nickname of the Queen. Her middle name is a pretty clear tie to her grandmother Princess Diana. The couple announced her birth in a statement through their Archwell Foundation. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they shared. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The royal family has shown all of their excitement regarding the new addition. The Queen sent along her congratulations in a statement from Buckingham Palace. "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family, are 'delighted' and wish them well," it read. The queen reportedly felt much excitement over Lilibet Diana's birth. "The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos," an insider told InTouch earlier this month. "She has put the drama (from the interviews) aside." The new baby seems to have also eased some of the tension between Prince Harry and his brother William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated the couple saying, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."