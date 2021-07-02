Prince George and Dad Prince William Twin in Colorful Ties at Soccer Game

✖

Like father, like son. Prince William and his first born, Prince George, were totally twinning as the two attended a soccer match together on Tuesday evening — also a school night for the young 7-year-old. In photos taken of the duo, it appears they weren't the only two who attended the match at Wembley stadium, Prince George also sat next to his mom Kate Middleton.

Both William and George are wearing dark suits and ties, while Middleton sported a bright red blazer. The adorable family were seen cheering on England as they went head-to-head with Germany, defeating them 2-0. In a photo shared by the couple's official Twitter account, the family was all smiles after the big win.

The royal family weren't the only ones catching eyes. Right behind them were David Beckham and his son Romeo Beckham. Prince George seems to be a big fan of England as he sported their jersey in birthday photos taken two years ago by his mom. His father is also president of the Football Association according to PEOPLE, and attends games on a regular basis.

As William seems to be enjoying the time well spent with his wife and son, things between him and his brother, Prince Harry, seem to be heating up. After the two reunited at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, onlookers thought they may be on their way to mending their relationship; however, new reports are saying things are more tense now than ever. William allegedly made some disparaging remarks about Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and nearby listeners reported it. "But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless," he allegedly said.

A palace insider said that the meeting between the two brothers was nothing less than tense. "There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever," the insider said. "The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."

The two recently met up again at the unveiling of their mother, Princess Diana's, statue. More than two decades after her untimely and shocking death, the brothers felt it was time to honor their mother in a way that would show visitors the impact Diana made during her time in the royal palace. Harry's time back home was said to be short as he was eager to return to Los Angeles to be back with his wife, son, Archie and newborn daughter, Lilibet.