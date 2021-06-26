Prince William Reportedly Shared Disparaging Remark About Meghan Markle After Prince Philip's Funeral

✖

The relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry continues to draw conflicting stories and The Daily Mail reports that the reunion between the royal brothers was less cordial than previously believed. The princes were thought to have reconciled when they saw each other at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April, but the new report claims that William made some disparaging remarks about Meghan Markle during the visit.

According to a royal source, William was quite critical of Meghan in a conversation with friends. "But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless," he allegedly said. Another palace insider explained that the meeting between the brothers was also extremely tense. "There they were, at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever," an insider said of their meeting. "The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."

They are set to reunite again on July 1 to honor their late mother, Princess Diana, at the unveiling of her statue. "Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday 1st July," a spokesperson for the palace stated according to Us Weekly.

"In addition, to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present," the statement continued. Back in 2017, the brothers announced they would be honoring their mother with the statue. At the time of their announcement, it had been two decades after her heartbreaking death, and they felt it was the right time to honor her with something a little more permanent.

"It has been twenty years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue," their joint statement read. "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy." They initially had intentions of unveiling the statue last year, but with the pandemic, plans were postponed until it became safer for people to gather.