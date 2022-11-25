Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokes She Feels Like a 'Stuffed Turkey' in New Bump Photo

For all those people lamenting being stuffed after those Thanksgiving feasts, Meghan McCain has you beat. The pregnant former The View co-host snapped a mirror selfie before heading off for her holiday festivities, joking that she felt like a "stuffed turkey" as she awaits the arrival of her second child with husband Ben Domenech.

In a snap shared to Instagram Thursday, McCain posed in a black bodycon dress with silver chest embellishments, adding some color with a red lip. For the photo, the expectant mom delicately rested her hand on her growing belly, quipping in the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed Turkey." The post drew plenty of responses, with one of McCain's followers writing, "You look beautiful soon mommy of two sending blessings for a happy healthy delivery," as somebody else added, "Perfectly stuffed. Embrace the bump!!!"

The adorable Thanksgiving post came just two months after McCain first shared the news that she is pregnant with her second child. She and her husband are already parents to daughter Liberty Sage, whom they welcomed in 2020, with McCain announcing her second pregnancy to the Daily Mail, the outlet she now serves as a columnist for following her exit from The View in August 2021. In a statement, McCain shared, "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty! We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

Since announcing her pregnancy, McCain has documented her journey to becoming a mom of two on social media, breaking the privacy she chose to shroud her first pregnancy in. Back on Oct. 1, the former The View star joked that she was "growing a [pumpkin]" as she snapped a mirror selfie. Just days later, she opened up about her disdain for maternity clothes, writing, "I hate maternity clothes and being 6 months pregnant isn't going to force me into florals." McCain even used her growing bump to add some flare to the family Halloween costume, on Oct. 31 taking to Instagram with a family photo showing herself, her husband, and Liberty in matching skeleton costumes, with McCain's featuring a baby skeleton on her belly.

The family's upcoming addition comes amid a busy time for McCain. Back in September, McCain celebrated little Liberty on National Daughter's Day, writing in part, "my beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day." Then earlier this week, she and Domenech marked their wedding anniversary, McCain penning a sweet note to her husband that read, "I love you so much and am so grateful for the life we have built together and for our girls. I also cannot BELIEVE how long we have been together!" McCain and Domenech married in 2017.