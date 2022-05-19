'The View': Meghan McCain Reveals Only Co-Host She Still Has a Relationship With

✖

Meghan McCain's time on The View may have been riddled with controversy and more than just a few on-air scats, but there is one co-host from the ABC daytime talk show McCain has remained close to. During an appearance on Stitcher's Reality with The King podcast, McCain revealed that she still keeps in touch with her former co-worker Sunny Hostin.

Opening up about the close bond she still shares with Hostin, McCain called her former co-host "one of the greatest TV presences in all of television," joking that she keeps telling Hostin "she should have her own show. I don't know why MSNBC isn't trying to poach her for Rachel Maddow's spot." The Bad Republican author continued to share praise for Hostin, according to Entertainment Tonight, stating, "She's by far the most politically savvy person on that show. And extremely curious in a way I didn't find anyone else I worked with. Like, curious about different aspects of politics." McCain went on to reveal that she has remained friends with Hostin since her departure from The View.

"She's the only cast member I still have a relationship with," McCain continued. "I have such love for her and respect for her. She's a really good person and she didn't demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that's worth."

McCain left the long-running ABC series in August 2021 following a four-year stint at the Hot Topics table. During that time, McCain notably had a strained relationship with many of her co-hosts, including Joy Behar. Since departing the show, McCain has tried her hand at numerous new projects, including producing Lifetime's October 2021 film Don't Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story and serving as a DailyMail.com columnist.

McCain said Wednesday that while "it was a privilege to be on for four years," she has "moved on" and doesn't "miss it." McCain explained that she "had such a hard time my last season. It was a really hard time in my life," something she opened up about in her recent book. McCain added that since leaving The View, she doesn't "watch the show at all" and "it doesn't really enter my lexicon that often, even just the feeds I follow on Twitter and the news I read and the pop culture I consume." McCain added that "it would be too weird to watch."