Meghan McCain Brings 1-Year-Old Daughter to Father John McCain's Grave

✖

Meghan McCain is making sure her late father John McCain is part of her daughter's life. The former The View co-host documented her recent visit to her father's gravesite with her daughter Liberty, sharing a photo on Instagram of the two spending a moment together looking on at the late senator's headstone, which was decorated with several small American flags.

McCain shared the post on Monday, writing, "Love hard. Grieve hard. Miss you every day." In the image, McCain could be seen holding her daughter in her arms as the little one looked forward in the direction of her grandfather's gravesite. McCain shared a second image showing her father's headstone, which was surrounded by American flags. The post drew several responses, with one of McCain's followers commenting, "that's nice that you're bringing Liberty to see her grandpa. He would be so in love with your mini me."

McCain welcomed Liberty in September, just two years after her father died in August of 2018 at the age of 81 following a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Although John, an American politician, statesman, and United States Navy officer, never got to meet his granddaughter, McCain has made sure that her father remains an integral figure in her daughter's life.

In October 2020, just a month after welcoming Liberty, McCain wrote in a social media post, "This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing." In February 2021, McCain shared a photo at the grave of her father, with two images of a then 4-month-old Liberty placed on the headstone.

While Liberty never had the chance to meet her grandfather, she apparently has a lot of things in common with him. During an appearance on PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom earlier this year, McCain revealed that Liberty "does this thing with her hands, and [my dad] used to do that all the time. I don't do it. I don't know where it comes from but she does it even now. I told my mother-in-law it creeps me out when she does it because it's this tic my dad used to do with his hand." She added, "So it's stuff like that, but I loved my dad and I love my mother in a way that's the way I think a lot of people love their parents, they're the people that raised you. And with my dad in particular, he was just so much for so much of my life in so many different ways. But with my daughter, it's just pure. She's perfection."