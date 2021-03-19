Pregnant Hilary Duff Reveals What Sex She Thinks Baby No. 3 Will Be

✖

Hilary Duff doesn't know the sex of baby number three yet, but the pregnant star and husband Matthew Koma have a guess. On a new episode of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin, Duff shared that even though it isn't the reason she dyed her hair blue recently, she has a feeling her little one is a baby boy. Duff is already mom to son Luca, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks, 2, who she welcomed with Koma in 2018, and said that her experience with her youngest has made her admittedly nervous to welcome another baby girl.

"I'm actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough — she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she's so great now, so I could see it," she said of her toddler daughter. "But then I don't know, in my mind I'm like, 'Maybe she's my only little princess and she's going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Elliot Berlin (@doctorberlin)

No one around Duff can quite agree when it comes to what she will be having. "Everyone that's close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that's more of a stranger that's like, 'What are you having?' They're like, 'We call girl,'" The Younger star joked. While the mystery seems to be captivating everyone around her, the actress said she doesn't particularly lean one way or another.

"Honestly, I'm just saying boy. I really don't have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time," she admitted. "I was like, 'I should know, it's inside my body. It's my baby, I should know.' I don't know, and now I'm okay with just not knowing. But I think it's a boy."

Duff celebrated her pregnancy with a small baby shower last week thrown by a friend, to whom she shared a message of thanks alongside photos from the event on Instagram. "I seriously wasn’t planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing," Duff wrote, in part. "I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

She continued on to gush over her strong support system during these difficult times, which included friends and family members who made it possible to celebrate her third baby. "I love all of these women," Duff wrote. "Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin. The thick being holy s— I’m having a third child...send help!"