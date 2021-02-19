Hilary Duff Debuts New Hair Color After Revealing She 'Needed a Change'

✖

Hilary Duff tried something new on Friday, trading in her blonde look for blue hair. Duff, who is pregnant with baby number three, said she "needed a change" after returning home from a trip to New York to film Younger. The 33-year-old Houston native also shared how she is helping residents of Texas during the dangerous storms that hit her home state this week.

Duff shared a few photos of the blue hair, as well as a video in which she insisted this does not mean she is having a boy. "I don't know if I'm having a boy or a girl, but I got to have fun somehow so... blue for a while," she said with a smile. In the caption, she said she decided she needed a change and thanked hairstylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee for making her dream come true. The hair coloring "took all damn day," Duff wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

"I swear this doesn’t mean I’m having a boy," Duff continued. "My mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something! We still don’t know who’s occupying my apartment- but it’s getting the eviction notice soon-ish." Many of her followers loved the look, especially because it reminded them of her blue hair from the 2015 "Sparks" music video.

Earlier on Friday, Duff announced plans to work with Baby2Baby, which helps children living in poverty have access to basic necessities, to help people hit hard by the winter storms this week in Texas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. "I’m in disbelief talking to my family who have no power/ no water and running low on food," Duff wrote. "Not to mention no heat or reprieve from the cold! I wish thoughts and prayers were enough.... but everyone needs more than that right now. This past year has hit so many... so hard, I don’t know how or why this can be added to people already struggling or suffering. Breaks my heart."

The former Lizzie McGuire star said she was "honored" to work with Baby2Baby and added a link to the organization in her Instagram bio so her followers can make donations. "Thank you for even reading all of this and possibly spreading the word to someone you know that can help if you are not in a position too at the moment," she wrote, later adding, "Texas, I love you." Duff also took to her Instagram Stories to share links to other charities and foundations she is donating to.

Duff is pregnant with her second child with her husband Matthew Koma. They are also parents to Banks Violet, 2. Duff also shares Luca Cruz, 8, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. In a recent PEOPLE interview, Duff said she believes this will be the last time she will be pregnant.