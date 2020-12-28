Hilary Duff Says 'This Is Probably the Last Time' She'll Be Pregnant

✖

While Hilary Duff may not be bringing a new Lizzie McGuire reboot to the world, the actress will be welcoming a brand new baby home in just a few months. But, with all the changes that come with a new baby and baby body, this may be the last pregnancy Duff plans on going through, the actress tells People. "I’m not one of those women who loves being pregnant by any means, but I appreciate what my body’s doing for me and our family," Duff said to the magazine. "So any given day, it varies between me missing my body that I get to put really cute clothes on, or feeling at peace that this is probably the last time that I’m going to be pregnant and trying to enjoy how sweet this time can be."

Duff, alongside her husband of one year Matthew Koma, previously brought home the couple's first child Banks Violet Bair in 2018. Duff also has another child, Luca Cruz, from her previous marriage to professional hockey player Mike Comrie. With two young children (ages 8 and 2) in the house, adding a new family member can be difficult. However, Duff says she's having a less challenging pregnancy -- even with the present conditions.

"This pregnancy feels easier because there was a lot of fear with bringing a new baby home when Luca was already 6½," she explained. "I’m more tired because of having a toddler, but have less time to focus on the pregnancy because I’m busy with my kids and work. It’s a nice distraction because I’m not googling everything and obsessing over everything that’s happening with the pregnancy."

Though the couple is over-the-moon with new baby fever, certain coronavirus-related circumstances have changed the usual pregnancy activities, like baby showers and gender reveals. Duff reveals she and Koma decided to opt out of a gender reveal; but there's still much anticipation leading up to the big day.