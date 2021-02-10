Hilary Duff Reveals She's Suffering From Pregnancy Sciatica

✖

Hilary Duff is currently expecting her third child, her second with husband Matthew Koma, and the actress revealed to fans on Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 10 that she is suffering from pregnancy sciatica. Using her Instagram Story, Duff posted a selfie lying in bed, which she captioned, "When the pregnancy sciatica gets ya."

According to Healthline, sciatica, also known as lumbosacral radicular syndrome, is caused by irritation of your sciatic nerve, which begins in the lower spine and runs through the thigh and down the leg. That irritation may manifest as pain in the lower back, buttocks, hips and thigh. Sciatica is often a side effect of pregnancy for multiple potential reasons, including the position of the baby and the loosening of ligaments in the pelvic area.

(Photo: Instagram / Hilary Duff)

In Duff's previous stories, she jokingly critiqued Koma for the way he was taking care of her. "Did you almost give me Tylenol PM before work?" she asked him. "Only four," he replied before Duff declared, "Four Tylenol PMs before work!" "What would you have done to me?" she said, to which Koma told her, "Got you a blanket." Duff and Koma share daughter Banks, 2, and Duff is also mom to 9-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In December, Duff told PEOPLE that she is feeling more relaxed with this pregnancy. "This pregnancy feels easier because there was a lot of fear with bringing a new baby home when Luca was already 6½," she explained. "I’m more tired because of having a toddler, but have less time to focus on the pregnancy because I’m busy with my kids and work. It’s a nice distraction because I’m not googling everything and obsessing over everything that’s happening with the pregnancy."

"There’s a security in knowing what we need with having a newborn in the house since we kind of were just there with Banks," she added. "Both kids are super-excited about the new baby and that’s a comfort I didn’t have the first time around." The Younger star shared that her son "was pumped" to learn that he would be getting a new sibling. "He’s very patient and obsessed with Banks," she said. "We just casually told him one weekend and he was '8-year-old cool boy excited'." As for Banks, the toddler "is aware there’s a baby in my belly ... but I’m not sure she knows what’s coming for her."