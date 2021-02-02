Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Shares Nude Baby Bump Photo in Post Thanking Her Body

✖

Ashley Tisdale is sending an important message about self-love as she awaits the birth of her first child, a daughter, with husband Christopher French. The Masked Singer judge shared a nude photo of her growing belly Monday along with a reminder to her followers to love themselves at every stage of life. "So much of the time we give our love to others," she wrote. "Let's start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form."

She continued, "Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you." Tisdale's friends and followers couldn't stop gushing about the photo and sentiment. "Babe! This is so Beautiful!!!! So damn happy for YOUUUU!" Vanessa Lachey commented, as Haylie Duff added to the pregnant star's belly, "Hiii BB!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale)

The High School Musical actress and French announced they were expecting their first child in September, sharing in October that it would be a little girl. "I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure," Tisdale told PEOPLE at the time. "But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited."

The pregnant star added that she hadn't "changed anything crazy" about her lifestyle and had been accepting "there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal" and learning that was OK. "I let my body speak to what I need. I feel like if I'm craving something, there's a reason," she added. "I am in tune with my body. I try to keep up with my workouts because that's so helpful, and just try to be well-rounded."

Being pregnant in quarantine has been a bit of a roller coaster, she added to Entertainment Tonight in September, especially when things shut down mid-home renovation. "I didn't actually have a kitchen, and so it was definitely a little difficult. But now that we've been here for so long, the kitchen is completely done and we've moved onto another part of the house," she said at the time. "I've been passionate about interior design and I was trying to find something that just would take up some creative space and I've been helping others with their interior design, which has been really cool."