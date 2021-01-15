Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Shares Baby Bump Update in Sports Bra Selfie

✖

Ashley Tisdale is getting ready to welcome her daughter! The Masked Dancer judge showed off her bare baby bump Friday as she and husband Christopher French prepare to welcome their first child. Clad in sweatpants and a sports bra, the mother-to-be posed for a mirror selfie on Instagram as she encouraged her followers to follow the link on her page to learn how to "have an empowering birth experience in the hospital" from her doula, Lori Bregman.

Tisdale's famous friends took to the comment section to share their excitement for the High School Musical alum, with Ashlee Simpson Ross writing, "Looking so cute." Makeup artist Jenna Kristina added, "Wowwww look at that belly," to which Tisdale replied, "belly button still hasn't come out lol."

Tisdale and French announced they were expecting their first child in September 2014, sharing a captionless photoshoot in which the actress showed off her belly in a white gown. In October, the pair shared their baby would be a little girl. "I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure," she told PEOPLE at the time. "But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited."

Being pregnant for the first time, Tisdale said she hadn't "changed anything crazy" about her lifestyle, eating healthy when she can but also accepting "there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal" and "allowing" herself to be OK with that. "I let my body speak to what I need. I feel like if I'm craving something, there's a reason," she added. "I am in tune with my body. I try to keep up with my workouts because that's so helpful, and just try to be well-rounded."

Spending her first pregnancy in quarantine has had its "ups and downs," the mother-to-be told Entertainment Tonight in September. While in the process of renovating their home, Tisdale revealed that her home plans came to a "sudden halt" when things began to shut down. "I didn't actually have a kitchen, and so it was definitely a little difficult. But now that we've been here for so long, the kitchen is completely done and we've moved onto another part of the house," she said at the time. "I've been passionate about interior design and I was trying to find something that just would take up some creative space and I've been helping others with their interior design, which has been really cool."