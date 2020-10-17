'High School Musical' Alum Ashley Tisdale Reveals Sex of Baby

✖

Former Disney Channel star Ashley Tisdale shared some good news with fans on Instagram Friday. The High School Musical star and her husband, Christopher French, are expecting a baby girl! Tisdale, 35, shared a sequence of photos showing the two cutting into a white cake, revealing the pink insides. The couple announced Tisdale's pregnancy in September.

"This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy," Tisdale wrote. "Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER!" She added the hashtag "She's so French," referring to her baby girl. Tisdale's comment that a cake reveal is safer than fireworks was a clear reference to the dangerous fire in California that was sparked by a pyrotechnic device set off during a gender reveal party.

The news was met with celebration from Tisdale's fans and famous followers. "Lucky little girl," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote. "This is the sweetest," Lea Michele added. "Yay!! So sweet! So happy for you both," Speechless star Cedric Yarbrough wrote.

Tisdale and French married in 2014 and announced her pregnancy on Sept. 17. Tisdale simply shared two photos of the couple in their backyard, with Tisdale cradling her baby bump. On Oct. 12, Tisdale shared a four-month update with fans. Last year, Tisdale told PEOPLE she was trying to shake off outside pressure to have a child early in her marriage to French.

"Whether you’re traveling or you have work or education or you’re married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there," Tisdale told PEOPLE in July 2019. "For me, it’s like, it’s okay to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time. And I have options out there."

Tisdale and French, a musician, have been spending more time at home than ever before during the coronavirus pandemic, like so many Americans. In March, Tisdale was praised on social media after she shared a video of herself dancing to "We're All In This Together" from High School Musical. "If you need to work out while on [self-quarantine] try this [laughing emoji] hopefully this will brighten your day a little," Tisdale wrote at the time.

Tisdale is best known for her performance as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical movies. She also starred as Maddie Fitzpatrick in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Tisdale has also recorded three solo albums, releasing her latest, Symptoms, in 2019.