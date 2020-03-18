Ashley Tisdale’s Coronavirus Video Is Getting Glowing Reviews After Vanessa Hudgens’ Controversial Clip Goes Viral

While Vanessa Hudgens is currently under fire after comments she made regarding the novel coronavirus, her High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale is receiving a lot of praise from fans after sharing a fun video of her dancing to the classic Disney channel movie’s hit “We’re All in This Together.” In fact, ahead of the controversy, Hudgens “dueted” Tisdale’s initial TikTok video with one of her own, so fans could see both of them dancing along to this fan-favorite tune.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Mar 16, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

“If you need to work out while on [self-quarantine] try this [laughing emoji] hopefully this will brighten your day a little!” Tisdale captioned the video, which she also shared on Instagram. Fans couldn’t get enough of the fun clip. One person said, “YES SO GOOOOOD,” while someone else echoed, “So cute!” But fans couldn’t help but to compare both Tisdale and Hudgens as both had very different reactions to the temporary ways of living.

Ashley Tisdale’s vs Vanessa Hudgens’s reaction to quarantine and coronavirus is the reason why Sharpay remains superior — Rachel Lightwood (@_moonLI5HT) March 17, 2020

Another fan wrote, “Ashley tisdale posted a wholesome quarantine video doing the HSM choreography and vanessa hudgens said dying is inevitable I hope Ms. Darbus is recognizes her mistake.”

Another Twitter user said she’s “team Sharpay” right now after how the two handled the situation.

I can’t believe there was a time where we liked Vanessa Hudgens more than Ashley Tisdale https://t.co/vQ8xo8I7zO — Soumya 💫 (@stressedtoumya) March 17, 2020

Someone else used the TikTok video as a reference on how different the girls’ views are considering the circumstances.

Ashley Tisdale: *makes a funny upbeat video reminding us that we’re all in this together*

Vanessa Hudgens: *makes a video saying ‘yeah if we don’t isolate people are gonna die, but that’s like, inevitable’* I’m 100% team Sharpay right now. Stream Fabulous. — Jessica Diamond ♿ She/her (@JessicaXDiamond) March 17, 2020

Fans continued to show their support for Tisdale after Hudgens’ controversial remarks made headlines on Tuesday.

vanessa hudgens: its a virus i respect that the queen ashley tisdale: pic.twitter.com/kUCcXe1NnQ — jackie (@soob9in) March 17, 2020

In a video on her Instagram Story, the 31-year-old said, “Til July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I’m sorry,” as a response when asked via her Instagram Live video her thoughts on the possibility of the U.S. being quarantined until the summer.

“But like, it’s a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now,” she said with a chuckle.

Ashley Tisdale: do a funny dance it’ll make you feel better!

Vanessa Hudgens: we cannot survive we can only delay the inevitable https://t.co/RlJZLUTA5M — Dais Ex Machina (@thegoodolddais) March 17, 2020

Hudgens later apologized for what she said, claiming that her words were taken “out of context.”

“I realize my words were insensitive … this has been a huge wakeup call about the significance my words have,” she said.